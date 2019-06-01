Volunteer Center Receives Check From Panhandle Auto Group

Panhandle Auto Group of Scottsbluff presented a check for $690 to the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center from their second anniversary celebration that was on May 17th.

General Sales Manager, Sam Serda, and his team present the check to Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center Executive Director, Shanna Halstead, and board member Bruce Schmidt.

Panhandle Auto opened their location at 1906 E. 20th Place, in Scottsbluff in May of 2017, they already have a location in Sidney Nebraska, both locations feel it is important to give back to the community.

The Scottsbluff location held their annual free will donation lunch on May 17th, and raised $345 and Panhandle Auto matched that amount, to make the donation $690 this year and just under $2,000 in donations to the Volunteer Center over the past two years.

The Scotts Bluff Volunteer Center has been in operation in the area for over 35 years, and services they offer are the meal on wheels program, shopping for seniors, and monthly commodities.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, call Shanna at the Volunteer Center office at 632-3736.