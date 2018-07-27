Volunteer Center receives “Snow Angel” donation

Panhandle Auto Group Friday morning presented the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center with a check for their Snow Angels Program, stemming from their recent anniversary celebration held June 29th.

Panhandle Auto Group opened their Scottsbluff location a little over a year ago and they also have a location in Sidney, Nebraska.

Panhandle Auto Group’s Sam Serda told KNEB News the company feels strongly that it is important to give back and support the communities they serve.

On June 29th, Panhandle Auto Group held a free will donation meal to benefit the Snow Angels Program, through the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center, which provides an emergency, non-perishable food source for Meals-on-Wheels and Home Delivered Commodities recipients in case delivery is not possible due to inclement weather. Approximately 150 bags are distributed every year in late November by the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center.

The free will donation meal raised $308 and Panhandle Auto Group generously matched the amount raised for a total of $711, which will purchase foods such as peanut butter, jelly, crackers, soup, canned meats, pudding cups and other miscellaneous items.

Volunteer Center director Shanna Halstead asks that anyone interested in being a part of the Snow Angels Program through volunteering or donating, please contact the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center at (308)-632-3736.