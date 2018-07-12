Volunteers still welcome to provide OTD Safe Rides

For the seventh year, local volunteers will take calls on the SAFE Ride OTD hotline to offer sober rides home during Friday and Saturday night of Oregon Trail Days. The pool of volunteer drivers and dispatchers will be headquartered this year at Monument Inn & Suites. Anyone needing a ride can walk to the hotel or call the hotline (308) 633-6397 and a driver will take them home.

Co-Chair Kevin Fordyce says they have volunteers but they can always use more. Contact Fordyce at (308) 765-1408.

Drivers need their own cars and insurance and will take riders anywhere in the valley. Longer trips may need to be negotiated with the driver.

Volunteers will have the SAFE Ride OTD sign on the inside window of their car, so people can identify them as part of the project. Volunteers also wear black shirts with lime colored lettering that have the SAFE Ride OTD name and official Oregon Trail Days logo on them.

SAFE Ride OTD is sponsored by Dietrich Distributing, Pizza Hut, Monument Inn and Suites, Scottsbluff Screen Printing, and Prairie Arts Yoga Studio.