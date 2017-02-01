class="post-template-default single single-post postid-212616 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Wal-Mart McDonald’s restaurant closes

BY Kevin Mooney | February 1, 2017
Home News Regional News
Wal-Mart McDonald’s restaurant closes
courtesy photo

Equipment was being moved out of the Wal-Mart McDonald’s restaurant Wednesday after it unexpectedly closed.

Local Wal-Mart management confirmed the closing but there is no announced reason for the closure or what if anything may replace it.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments