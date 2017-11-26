Walk-in Flu shots offered Wednesday at Regional West Community Health

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., – No appointment is needed to get a flu shot on Wednesday mornings at Regional West Community Health. Walk-in for a flu shot at your convenience Wednesdays between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

All patients will receive vaccinations that protect against two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.

The walk-in flu shot clinic is open to adults and children age six months and older. All insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid are accepted. Patients are asked to bring their insurance card with them. Flexible options are available for those without insurance.

For more information about the Wednesday walk-in flu shot clinics, please call Regional West Community Health, 308-630-1580. Regional West Community Health is located at St. Mary Plaza, 3700 Avenue B, Scottsbluff.