Wanted fugitive apprehended in Chadron

Officers from the Chadron Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man who was wanted on multiple felony warrants after escaping from the Nebraska Department of Corrections Work Ethic Camp in McCook on December 21, 2016.

CPD’s investigation into the whereabouts of Charles Canaday, 37, determined that he was hiding at a residence in Chadron. On Wednesday evening, CPD requested NSP SWAT team assistance in serving a search warrant on the home at 502 West Niobrara Ave. While serving the warrant, NSP SWAT found Canaday hiding in the home and observed several items related to drug activity.

CPD obtained a second search warrant to investigate the suspected drug activity. Officers from both CPD and NSP seized several grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and multiple firearms and arrested two other men.

Charles Canaday was arrested and lodged in Dawes County Jail for outstanding warrants from Dawes County and Red Willow County related to his escape from the WEC, including Escape When Under Arrest on a Felony Charge, Attempt of a Class II Felony, Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, Theft by Unlawful Taking ($500-$1,500) and a charge of Unauthorized Ingestion of a Controlled Substance from Fall River County, South Dakota.

At the time of his escape, Canaday was serving a sentence of six to 24 years for multiple Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Mischief convictions from four Nebraska counties. His escape prompted an alert from the Nebraska State Crime Stoppers network. The Nebraska Crime Stoppers tip-line is always active at 1-800-422-1494 and can also be reached online at www.nebraskacrimestoppers.com.

During the service of the search warrant, Del Canaday, 31, and Gage Canaday, 27, were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and being an Accessory to a Felony. Both men were lodged in Dawes County Jail.