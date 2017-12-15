class="post-template-default single single-post postid-278425 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Wanted Goshen County fugitive turns himself in

BY Ryan Murphy | December 15, 2017
Home News Regional News
Wanted Goshen County fugitive turns himself in
Thomas Martinez/ Goshen County Sheriff's Office

A fugitive- who authorities had offered a $2,500 reward for information on his whereabouts- has turned himself in.

The Goshen County Sheriff’s Department says that 56-year-old Thomas Martinez turned himself Thursday evening.

Thomas Martinez/ Goshen County Sheriff’s Department

On Thursday afternoon, it was reported that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives  Denver Field Division was offering the reward. Martinez was an ATF fugitive wanted in connection to firearm and controlled substance charges following the execution of a search warrant on his residence by the Torrington Police Department in October 2017.

According to the Goshen County Sheriff’s webpage, Martinez was arrested at the Torrington Police Department, and he is facing charges including: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm, and a Drug Trafficking charge.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments