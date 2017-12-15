Wanted Goshen County fugitive turns himself in

A fugitive- who authorities had offered a $2,500 reward for information on his whereabouts- has turned himself in.

The Goshen County Sheriff’s Department says that 56-year-old Thomas Martinez turned himself Thursday evening.

On Thursday afternoon, it was reported that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Denver Field Division was offering the reward. Martinez was an ATF fugitive wanted in connection to firearm and controlled substance charges following the execution of a search warrant on his residence by the Torrington Police Department in October 2017.

According to the Goshen County Sheriff’s webpage, Martinez was arrested at the Torrington Police Department, and he is facing charges including: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm, and a Drug Trafficking charge.