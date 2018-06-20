” War College” Producer and author in town next week

Scottsbluff and the surrounding area remains on the short list of possible locations for a planned production of “War College” by DRW2 Media Group, Sugar StudiosLA and Sugar PicturesLA.

The City of Scottsbluff Office of Economic Development says Producer and author Mark Donahue will be in Scottsbluff the week of June 25th to scout locations plus meet with local city officials and Hiram Scott College alumni to discuss what the city, county and state have to offer to the filmmakers.

The public is invited to meet and talk with Donahue on Wednesday, June 27th 11:00–1:00 at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, 1809 3rd Avenue; and The Bard’s Den Books and Beyond, 1625 Broadway , Thursday June 28th 2:00—4:00; where he will host book signings for his novel “Last at Bat”.

Donahue will also appear live on KNEB AM Wednesday March 27th at 8:10 a.m. for a special News Extra segment.