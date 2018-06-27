“War College” producer, author getting feel for new film

The producer and author for the planned production of “War College”, a film about the experiences of Hiram Scott students in the Vietnam War era, says his experience at the Scottsbluff college shaped the rest of his life.

Mark Donahue with DRW2 Media Group says the Vietnam War was always a part of his life during his one and a half year experience at Hiram Scott. Donahue said not everyone at the college came there to escape the war and there was always dialogue on campus and at other locations between those pro and against.

But donahue says his time in Scottsbluff forced him to grow up and set him on the path to be successful in commercial real estate and peak his interest in writing and filmmaking.

Donahue, who decided to make the movie after finding his Hiram Scott basketball warm-up among his collections, is scouting locations this week plus meeting with local city officials and Hiram Scott College alumni to get a better feel from other “Scotties” about their experience.

The public is invited to meet and talk with Donahue at the Bard’s Den Books and Beyond, 1625 Broadway , Thursday June 28th 2:00-4:00; where he will host book signings for his novel “Last at Bat”. He will also be at the Fairfield Inn at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.