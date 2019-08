Two Bit Ranch in the orange and OX Ranch in the yellow squared off in the final race of the 36th Annual Rubber Check Race at the Scotts Bluff County Fair on August 2, 2019.

It was a tight race, but Two Bit Ranch’s squad of Heith and Garrett Gray, Chastin Hill and Kyle Westover were able to cross the finish line first Friday night.

