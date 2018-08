Nebraska Football head coach Scott Frost speaks with the media ahead of the Huskers season opener agaist the Akron Zips.

The season-opening matchup between the Huskers and Zips will kick off shortly after 7 p.m. CT on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game can be heard on a number of Nebraska Rural Radio stations via the IMG Husker Sports Network.