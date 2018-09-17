class="post-template-default single single-post postid-335588 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

WATCH LIVE: Scott Frost, Players Addresses the Media

BY Sports Staff | September 17, 2018
Nebraska Football Head Coach Scott Frost will addressed the media at his weekly press conference.  The Huskers opened the 2018 season with a 0 – 2 record for the first time since 1957.

Full Video: Scott Frost speaks with the media on Monday, September 17.

Nebraska will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan to begin Big Ten Conference play.  Kick-off is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET and the game can be heard on 880 KRVN.

Nebraska Football players also spoke with the media:

 

Luke Gifford – Outside Linebacker 

 

Mick Stoltenberg – Defensive Tackle 

Tanner Farmer – Offensive Lineman 

Mohamed Barry, Inside Linebacker

Stanley Morgan – Wide Receiver

