Watch the Scottsbluff Bearcats take on the York Dukes tonight on KNEB.tv

It’s a first for the KNEB.tv sports crew, as they head 350 miles east to York, Nebraska for round 2 of Class B football playoff action.

If you’re unable to head on out to watch the game in person, KNEB.tv will be streaming the game online, or you can watch on Allo Channel 15 or Mobius Channel 1500.

Tune in to watch Coach Joe Benson’s squad fight for the right to move on to the next round of the playoffs. Coverage with Chuck Schwartz begins around 4:50 p.m. (MTN). The game can also be heard on the radio on 94.1 FM or online at KNEB.com.