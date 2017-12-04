Weather conditions expected to improve after noon

The wind that is causing concern for travelers due to blowing snow is expected to subside a little after the noon hour according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Jerry ClayComb says the driving conditions in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming will be difficult for most of the day, especially on west to east roads impacted the most by the blowing snow.

Motorists should also be especially aware when crossing over bridges. Snowfall in the panhandle has been no more than a couple inches in most places, but west in the mountains there has been as much as 15 inches of snow.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it expects to open portions of I-80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins after noon today.