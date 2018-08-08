Weather Service says satellite showed faint trail of Nebraska damage

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms that pounded western Nebraska with hail left a faint trail of damage detectable from a satellite.

A northwest-to-southeast line across the Panhandle can be seen from more than 22,000 miles above the Earth. The weather service office in North Platte posted the Monday evening satellite images on its Facebook page .

Meteorologist Nathan Jurgensen told the Omaha World-Herald the damage trail was about 150 miles long and was probably about 5 miles wide or less.

Most of the hail _ some pieces big as softballs _ fell on rural areas, shredding crop fields and damaging farm buildings. But several communities also were hit, especially Oshkosh. No injuries have been reported.