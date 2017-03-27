Weather spotter training seminars scheduled in the panhandle this week

The National Weather Service will hold its annual severe weather spotter training seminars in the panhandle this week.

Meteorologist Chad Hahn says the Scottsbluff seminar is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Harms Center. Hahn will present a 75 minute multi-media presentation that will provide the skills for those attending to be the “eyes and ears of the weather service” during the severe weather season.

Hahn will also be in Alliance and Chadron this week. Seminars will be held Wednesday at the Alliance library at 2 p.m. and at the fire department at 7 p.m. The seminars in Chadron Thursday will be held at Chadron State College at 2 p.m. and the Fire Department at 6 p.m.