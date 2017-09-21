Weather to make change with season Friday

Friday marks the first day of autumn, and as if on cue, the weather will be taking a dramatic change to more “fall-like” conditions, at least over the next week or so.

Temperatures today (Thurs) will soar into the upper 80s, with upper 70’s expected Friday before the change begins in the afternoon.

KNEB Meteorologist Don Day says temperatures will struggle into the 50’s both Saturday and Sunday with some much needed precipitation across the entire region.

And he says that precipitation is the good news. Day says this should be a pretty good rain producer in areas that have suffered a so far dry September.

But he also said we could possibly see some freezing temperatures early next week.

And Day says as the storm gets better organized tomorrow, we may have a better idea of where heavier precipitation amounts may occur over the weekend.

Temperatures over the weekend will tumble and Day says we will see consistent temperatures of 20 to 30 degrees below normal for the next several days.