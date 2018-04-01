Weborg 21 Centre to host KNEB Home & Garden Expo April 7th

50 exhibitors will fill the Weborg 21 Centre for the sold out 2018 KNEB Home & Garden Expo next Saturday, April 7th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be free clinics and demonstrations, and the first 200 people through the door will get a bag of goodies and coupons.

This year’s Expo brings you the opportunity to register to win some great prizes, including at Honda HHR216VKA lawn mower from Sandberg Implement to be given away at the show. And a washer and dryer from Main Street Appliance to be given away in May.

Chuckwagon Pizza and Ted D’s BBQ will provide concessions for the Expo and there will be a Farmer’s Market as well.

Regional West will have a Community Health Fair offering Blood Pressure Checks, Colon Cancer Info and Free FOBT screening kits. Plus, information on health topics and injury prevention

CONFIRMED EXHIBITORS:

21st Century Equipment

ABC Seamless

Advocare – Annie Gustafson

Air Med Care

Bristol Windows

Celli’s Cycle Center

City of Scottsbluff – Stormwater Department

Charlie Knapper – Scotts Bluff County Commissioner Candidate

Gary’s Cleaning & Restoration

Great Gardens

Herstead Monument Co.

JC Motorsports/Johnson Cashway

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Untion

Midwest Outdoor Resorts

Northfield Retirement Communities (NRC)

North Platte NRD

Ohio National/Johnny Lang

Panhandle Trails Intercity Public Transit

Pam Schleve-Cassels – Scotts Bluff County Clerk Candidate

Peaceful Prairie Nursery

People Vs Stuff

Platte Valley Companies

Principal Financial Group – John Lashley/Josh Lacy

Renewal by Andersen

Sandberg Implement, Inc

Snell Services

Soundsleeper Security, Inc.

Steve’s Cleaning & Restoration

Torrington Sod Farm

TRUGREEN

Tuning Element

UNL

Warburton Masonry

Viaero Wireless

Wells Fargo Advisors

ZM Lumber

FARMERS MARKET VENDORS

Megan’s Market

Hot Tamms

Lentfer Custom Woodwork

Librande Farms

E-Bee’s Honey

Meadowlark Hearth

Willabunny Shop

Pampered Chef

Painter’s Produce

Handy Towels

Kiowa Red Angus Beef

Essential Oils by Brenda Houser

Jams and Jellies Just for You

Twin Butte Cattle Co/Kafe Eleni