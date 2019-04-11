Wednesday snow storm varied greatly across Panhandle

Winter Storm Wesley did not have the same impact that the March 13th blizzard had on the Panhandle, but different parts of the Panhandle received varied snowfalls.

By and large, the northern half of the Panhandle received the most snowfall, but road closures were only reported in the southern half of Western Nebraska.

As of 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Highway 71 from Gering to the Colorado state line remains closed. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 from North Platte to the Wyoming state line also remains closed for travel, as well as Highways 88 and 27.

