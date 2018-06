A significant rain event will be moving through the Wyo-Braska region Saturday night through Monday morning, providing widespread moisture to the area.

KNEB meteorologist Don Day says this is not just showers and thunderstorms, but a low, a significant storm system where an inch of moisture will be common for many people.

Temperatures will also be hard pressed to break 70 Sunday.

But Day says after the storm moves through temperatures will slowly climb to more summer-like conditions.