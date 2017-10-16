“Welcome to Wyoming” signs auctioned off by state

Fans of the Cowboy State have paid about $33,000 for five “Welcome to Wyoming” signs that were auctioned off by state transportation officials.

The Casper Star Tribune reported Sunday that the money raised in the auction will be used to pay for road improvements.

Transportation officials say the old signs are replaced every eight years when new license plates are issued. In the past the old signs were recycled.

Among those who successfully bid on the signs was Rick Mollner of Appleton, Wisconsin, who bought two during the recent auction.

He says he considers the eight-by-four-foot signs to be western art and is considering putting one in his driveway and the other in his garage.