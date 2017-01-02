class="single single-post postid-205607 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Wendy’s shuts its doors in Gering

BY Ryan Murphy | January 2, 2017
Patrons of a go-to fast food spot here in the Twin Cities were in for a bit of a surprise on Monday.

The Wendy’s in Gering has apparently closed its doors overnight, and printed signs were posted on the restaurant, drive-thru lane, and drive-thru window. The signs read:

On Monday afternoon, the inside windows were all covered with paper to prevent anyone from seeing inside the restaurant. Local residents also reported seeing appliances and restaurant equipment being carted out on Monday.

Attempts to contact staff inside the restaurant and via telephone were unsuccessful. No word on how many people’s jobs were lost as the result of the sudden closure.

 

