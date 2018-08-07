West 42nd Street construction aiming to open both Avenue B intersections

With construction wrapping up on the third phase of the West 42nd Street construction project in Scottsbluff, crews will be busy preparing for the next, shorter phase to begin this week.

Public Works Director Mark Bohl told KNEB News the long section just completed comprises about a quarter of the entire project, and eases much of the need for detours between Avenue I and the hospital.

Bohl said, “The next phase should be shorter. We want to go from the new Avenue B to the old Avenue B, and at least get those two open. If you come off of Avenue I you can at least get to half of the new Avenue B and that’s how we want the traffic to flow. ”

Bohl said he hopes to have everything open between Avenue I and Avenue B hopefully today (Tue) with work beginning on the next phase Wednesday.