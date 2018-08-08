class="post-template-default single single-post postid-327865 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

West 42nd Street construction impacts Regional West parking

BY Julie Franklin, Director of Marketing and Public Relations | August 8, 2018
With the beginning of Phase 4 of the 42nd Street Project, the City of Scottsbluff will close 42nd Street from Avenue B to Rugger Drive (directly north of the Regional West campus) Wednesday for approximately six weeks.

During that time, access to Regional West’s north parking lots and the Birth and Infant Care Center will only be accessible from Rugger Drive. The public will be redirected to the Birth and Infant Care Center parking lot by signs posted at both the Avenue B entrance and the 42nd Street entrance to the Regional West campus.

Patients, visitors, and staff should be prepared for the temporary detour and heavier traffic than usual on Rugger Drive. The 20 M.P.H. speed limit will be monitored and enforced by the Scottsbluff Police Department.

As always, the Scottsbluff Surgery Center parking lot will be open to Surgery Center patients; however, the medical center’s northwest parking lot will only be open to hospital staff and physicians.

