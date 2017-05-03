class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233500 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

The West comes alive in art exhibit at WNAC

BY Chabella Guzman | May 3, 2017
Home News Regional News
The West comes alive in art exhibit at WNAC
Artist Mary Hunt, left, waits, while Artist Michele Denton places a necklace she created around her neck for the "West of the Heartland" exhibit opening May 4, at the West Nebraska Arts Center in Scottsbluff. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

The West Nebraska Arts Center in Scottsbluff, will present “West of the Heartland,” an art exhibit by Michele Denton of Mitchell, David Dorsey or Valentine, and Mary B. Hunt of Gering.

The exhibit will have an opening reception May 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the center. Wine, hors d’oeuvres and other refreshments will be served. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

Art in the exhibit spans the west and Hunt explained why she knew the trio would be good together.

“We all kind of have the same kind of background so I thought it would be fun to do a show together,” she said. “Even though, we do completely different styles it all works together as the colors and content of it works and feels right.”

The show includes original works in acrylics, conté crayon, charcoal, acrylic gouache, mixed and reclaimed media.

While, the trio didn’t necessarily know what the others were bringing or creating the show is very much a blend of the West and the artist’s work.

“I like wildlife, birds, animals, and I like the interaction of humans with wildlife. I try to do an almost spiritual connection with the two,” Denton said. “I’m pretty much a throw paint on type of person and not very controlled, sometimes that is good and sometimes it’s not, but I keep working until it is (good).”

Hunt not only brought the trio together, but also came up with the theme “West of the Heartland.”

“West of the heartland it’s a little wilder and rougher, but it’s also a place if you see a stranger that needs help you’ll help them and with the open spaces and all, that stranger may be a neighbor,” she said. “It’s maybe on the wild side, but warm and comfortable as well.”
The exhibit is sponsored by Vistabeam and will run from May 4 – 28.
To learn more about the center visit www.thewnac.com.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments