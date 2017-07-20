West Nebraska Blood Center Requesting Donations

West Nebraska Blood Center is calling on local blood donors to help replenish their supply.

The center is currently facing a shortage of A and O blood types. As a major supplier for blood products to Nebraska panhandle hospitals, the donor center relies on regular and new donors to help maintain its supply of all blood types.

Donors must be healthy and meet other basic eligibility requirements. Teenagers age 16 and above who have written parental consent can also donate.

The donation process usually takes less than one hour. Donors will complete a donor registration form, health history, and mini-physical. It is helpful to eat and drink plenty of fluids before donating blood. The blood collection takes approximately 8 to 10 minutes, after which you will be given juice and a cookie.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood or for more information, please call West Nebraska Blood Center at 308-630-2477.

The Donor Center is located next to the Park Bench Café, on the main floor of Regional West Medical Center. It is open Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.