West Nile Virus begins appearing in mosquitoes in the Nebraska Panhandle

West Nile virus has started to appear in mosquitoes trapped by officials with the Panhandle Public Health District.

PPHD Environmental Health Coordinator Melissa Haas tells KNEB News a few locations in our area have joined those in the eastern part of the state with mosquitoes testing positive for the disease. “At the moment, we’ve had them in Box Butte County and Garden County,” says Haas, “But generally, Scotts Bluff is another one, and (usually) has a lot of mosquitoes, and I would assume Dawes will follow eventually. We just want people to be aware it is around.”

Haas says long-sleeve shirts and repellent containing DEET will go a long way avoiding the mosquitoes that could carry the virus, as well as limiting outdoor activity during the mornings and evenings when the pests are most active.

One person in north-central Nebraska has tested positive for West Nile so far this year according to information on the Nebraska Health and Human Services website.