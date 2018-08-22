Wester Nebraska Veterans Shoot Out scheduled this Saturday

The Wildcat Hills Shooting Sports Complex and Def Comp will be hosting the Western Nebraska Veterans Shoot out Saturday, August 25th, located at the Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area and Nature Center. Registration will be from 8:00 am to 9:00 am, with the contest starting at 9:30 am. The cost to participate will be $40.00, and lunch will be provided for the competitors. All the proceeds will be going to the local Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief Organization.

There will be two rifle divisions (open sight/scope) using the Armalite Rifle platform, two pistol divisions (semi-auto/ revolver). Open sight and semi-automatic will be in the morning and Scope and Revolver divisions will be in the afternoon. There will be a cap of 60 shooters for this event. Shooters may sign up for two divisions, format will be a double elimination in each division. Everyone must have ear protection, shooters must bring their own eye protection, firearms and ammunition. Each division will be a timed event with scoring for bulls-eyes. There will be food and vendors available.

Sponsors for the event are Cabela’s, Carr Trumble, Flatwater Arms, Grease ‘N Go, KM Ventures, Light House Electric, Marky’s Meat Market, Paul Reed, Platte Valley Bank, Runza, and Sandberg Implement. Gering Fire Department will help cook lunch.

For more information, please call Cat Weikhorst at 308-436-0561 or Lanny Hanks at 308-631-9580.