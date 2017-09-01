Western Nebraska baseball team owners begin operating; award KNEB broadcast rights

The owners of western Nebraska’s new wood bat collegiate baseball team are beginning operations today (Friday) as they look forward to a 64 game season next summer, 32 of which are to be played at the new field being constructed at Oregon Trail Park.

Chuck and Mayra Heeman’s team will be part of the 10 team Expedition League that will include teams in three states and Canada.

Heeman told us on News Extra this morning all of the games will be heard exclusively on KNEB 960 AM and 100.3 FM.

Heeman is a 25 year veteran of the baseball industry and the couple operated two teams for another owner in Oregon five years ago. Heeman says it will be a true minor league experience with food, beer, concessions, fireworks and more.

If you are interested in being a host family for one of the 30 players or a team sponsor , contact Chuck Heeman at their Oregon Trail Park office or call 623-633-5567; E-mail: wnsummerball@gmail.com; Facebook: Western Nebraska Summer Baseball; Twitter: @WNSummerBall.