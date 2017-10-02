Western Nebraska Pioneers announce first Manager

Western Nebraska’s new minor league baseball team has a Manager. The team’s owner Chuck Heeman has announced that Jimmy Turk, currently an assistant coach at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona, will be the Manager of the Pioneers in their first season in Gering.

Turk is currently in his third year as assistant coach at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona. He is the recruiting coordinator, works with hitters, outfielders and coaches first base. He also assists with the strength and conditioning program. In his first season at South Mountain, Turk helped all three Sophomore outfielders go on to Division 1 schools (Long Beach St, New Mexico St and Central Arkansas). Turk has assisted in developing 14 Division 1 players in his two years at South. South Mountain lead the country in stolen bases in 2017 with 200. Along with his coaching duties at South Mountain he also is the Sports Information Director where he covers all nine of the Cougar athletic teams. He also runs student success for all athletics, works in the fitness center and teaches PED 101,115 classes.

Turk has coached the last two summers in the Northwoods League for the Waterloo Bucks. He has been the recruiting coordinator, hitting coach and coached third base as well. He did field maintenance and assisted with all travel plans on the road such as hotel, meals and workout facilities. Waterloo had an eight game win improvement the two years Turk has been there, going 39-33 this past summer and tying a first half franchise win total of 24. Turk saw Adam McGinnis hit .296 with 12HR and 62RBI in 2016. McGinnis finished 4th in the league in Home Runs and 3rd in RBI’s and also broke a 22 year old franchise record for RBI’S in a season. Turk coached two Summer Collegiate All-Americans (Derek Hendrixson – 1st Team and Adam McGinnis – Honorable Mention) in 2016. Waterloo improved immensely in all offensive categories the two years Turk was there. From 2015 to 2017 Batting Average went from .251 to .266, Runs went from 333 to 412, Hits went from 598 to 657, Doubles from 106 to 143, Home Runs from 30 to 38, Runs Batted In from 282 to 358 and Stolen Bases from 85 to 123. Turk coached six NWL All-Stars in his two years.

Before coaching at South Mountain Community College, Turk coached for seven years at Slammers Baseball during the Fall and Summer in Colorado. Also two years at Ponderosa High School and three years at Cherry Creek High School winning a State Championship in 2012. During his time at Slammers, Cherry Creek and Ponderosa, Turk coached 148 players who went on to play college baseball, including 73 who went on to play Division 1 baseball and 23 of whom were selected in the MLB Draft. Turk was an associate scout for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2015-2016. Turk graduated high school from 6A power Owasso, in Oklahoma, winning the 6A state championship his senior year finishing 6th in the nation. Owasso High School has been to the 6A state championship 15 of the last 18 years winning 9 titles. He went on to play at Otero Junior College. From there he proceeded to Oral Roberts University where he was part of a team that received a preseason top 25 ranking after a 50 win season, finishing the season ranked 15 th nationally. He finished his career at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

Turk has a BSBA in Management with a minor in Marketing from Colorado State University at Pueblo and currently resides in Chandler, Arizona.