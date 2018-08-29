Western Nebraska Pioneers, KNEB Radio-TV Extend Broadcast Agreement

The Western Nebraska Pioneers of the Expedition League Wednesday announced the extension of the team’s radio broadcast agreement with KNEB Radio/TV.

The team broadcast all 67 games during the 2018 season, including playoffs, live on KNEB on the way to the Pioneers’ Expedition League Championship.

“We have a great relationship with KNEB and the people there,” Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said. “Well beyond broadcasting games, KNEB has been there for us and understands the true nature of a partnership. We’re proud to be a part of KNEB and happy to be returning to their airwaves for the 2019 season.”

Bill Boyer of KNEB also expressed his satisfaction with the agreement.

“When we first heard the Expedition League was coming to Gering, we wanted to be involved in helping the team succeed,” Boyer said. “We were proud to be the broadcast partner for the Pioneers last year, and look forward to another great season of entertaining baseball.”

The Pioneers and the Expedition League begin their second season on May 24, 2019, with schedule information coming in November.

For information on the Expedition League visit www.expeditionleague.com and for more information on the Pioneers visit www.wnpioneers.com.