Western Nebraska Pioneers release 2019 schedule

The 2018 Expedition League Champion Western Nebraska Pioneers Thursday announced the release of the team’s 2019 regular season schedule.

Seven of the league’s nine possible visiting teams will visit Oregon Trail Park Stadium during the regular season, including the EL’s two newest teams, the Fremont (NE) Moo and the Wheat City (Brandon, Manitoba) Whiskey Jacks.

The 2019 season will begin Friday, May 24 with the Pioneers on the road in Casper to play the Horseheads. The home opener will be Tuesday, May 28 as the Pioneers host Fremont, in the first of a three-game series.

“It’s always a great day when the season schedule is finalized,” Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said. “We’ve known we’re playing at least 64 games but to see who we’re playing and when means we can really get to work on our entertainment for the year. We’ve got a lot of new promotions and ideas in the hopper, and now we can start working with our corporate partners to get the season set up and make it even more fun for our fans. We can’t wait to get started.”

The Pioneers’ 32-game home schedule ends August 1-2, with a two-game series against the Badlands Big Sticks. The regular season ends August 4 with two road games in Casper. The Expedition League’s one-game divisional playoff game is set for Wednesday, August 7 and the League’s Championship Series will begin Friday, August 9. All games will be at 6:35 p.m. except for Sunday home games, which have a new starting time of 4:35 p.m.

The League’s All-Star Game and festivities will be held in Minot, home of the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, July 15-17, with the game itself at Corbett Field the night of July 16. All EL games, including the All-Star Game and playoffs, will be available on EL TV, the League’s official live streaming outlet. All Pioneers games will be available live on KNEB radio and all EL TV games will be archived for viewers on the team’s new Pioneers-TV.com media site.