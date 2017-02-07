Western States Bank announces new local leaders

Western States Bank has named Matt Elvehjem as Scottsbluff President at their 1st Avenue location and Doug Couse as Commercial Loan Officer at their Gering location.

Mr. Elvehjem joined Western States Bank in late 2015 following a 20 year banking career in Minnesota.

As Scottsbluff President, Matt will assume the responsibilities of managing and cultivating personal and commercial banking relationships in Western Nebraska.

Elvehjem commented, “I’m excited to lead the Scottsbluff team. The passion and commitment to our communities paired with deep, financial expertise makes our organization truly special. Knowing that we can help strengthen our neighborhoods through strong, sound financial advice is one of my favorite things about working for Western States Bank.”

“Matt truly understands who we are as a Company and he is a perfect fit to lead our Scottsbluff Market going forward,” said Tom Chinnock, Nebraska Market President. Elvehjem has 20 years experience in the banking industry.

Mr. Couse is joining the Gering location after serving as President at the Loveland, Colorado branch of Western States Bank. Doug joined Western States Bank in 2013 and brings with him to Gering over 30 years of experience in banking including business, commercial and real estate lending. He will be in charge of directing the organization’s community development while maintaining Western States Bank’s friendly culture and commitment to its customers.

Couse commented on making the move to Nebraska, “Being a Colorado native, one might ask why Nebraska? My parents and grandparents are from here. I’ve lived and worked in Nebraska previously, and there has always been that sense of coming back to community for me and my family.”