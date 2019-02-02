Western States Bank CFO Tom Michelena Takes On Additional Role as COO

Western States Bank has promoted its current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Tom Michelena, to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Along with his new role as COO, Michelena will continue his duties as CFO of the Wyoming based bank. Michelena began his banking career in 2002 and has served as Western States Bank’s CFO

since 2006.

He received his MBA from the University of Wyoming and his undergraduate degree from Montana State University Billings. Michelena is a Sheridan, Wyoming native and participates and supports a variety of professional and non-profit organizations.

Michelena began his additional role as COO January 14, 2019 and, along with his new duties, will continue serving clients throughout the bank’s three state region.