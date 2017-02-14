Western States Bank donates funds to local organizations during “Giving from the Heart” event

One local bank has decided that Valentine’s Day will be a day that local organizations will truly love.

Western States Bank hosted their “Giving from the Heart” event Tuesday morning at their Gering branch location.

More than two dozen groups that have applied for funding, a

sponsorship, or grant for 2017 were presented with a check from Matt Elvehjem, who is the Scottsbluff market President for Western States Bank.

Just a sampling of the organizations that received funding include Festival of Hope, Legacy of the Plains Museum, NEXT Young Professionals, and Gering Prep Baseball.

Elvehjem says these groups do so much good for the community; and their reach affects people living in the Valley and beyond.

Western States Bank Marketing Specialist Amy Doll says even though the bank has changed names in the last year, they are still dedicated to bettering the communities they serve.

“We are absolutely committed to this community,” explains Doll. “Unfortunately, there is a lot of need in our community so we are really excited and honored that we can help in our own small way. ”

Groups that want to apply for funding for next year’s “Giving from the Heart” day can begin the online application process starting on March 1st at www.wsb.bank