Western States Bank donates to Bank on Nebraska Strong

Western States Bank has announced that they have donated $5,000 to the recovery effort Disaster Relief Fund: Bank on Nebraska Strong.

Their contribution is part of the Nebraska Bankers Association efforts to help communities recover from the recent flooding across the state. The association is working with other banks and Nebraska organizations as part of the relief effort.

Nebraska Bankers Association President and CEO Richard Baier says it is their hope that through the Bank On Nebraska Strong fund, they can assist with initial needs and, when the flooding subsides, the ongoing rebuilding of businesses and communities.

The Nebraska Bankers Association is working closely with local banks and Nebraska United Ways on the Bank On Nebraska Strong fund to assist in recovery efforts.