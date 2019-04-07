class="post-template-default single single-post postid-377200 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

Western States Bank donates to Bank on Nebraska Strong

BY Ryan Murphy | April 7, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Western States Bank donates to Bank on Nebraska Strong

Western States Bank has announced that they have donated $5,000 to the recovery effort Disaster Relief Fund: Bank on Nebraska Strong.

Their contribution is part of the Nebraska Bankers Association  efforts to help communities recover from the recent flooding across the state. The association is working with other banks and Nebraska organizations as part of the relief effort.

Nebraska Bankers Association President and CEO Richard Baier says it is their hope that through the Bank On Nebraska Strong fund, they can assist with initial needs and, when the flooding subsides, the ongoing rebuilding of businesses and communities.

The Nebraska Bankers Association  is working closely with local banks and Nebraska United Ways on the Bank On Nebraska Strong fund to assist in recovery efforts.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments