Western States Gary Crum appointed to Federal Reserve Bank Council

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City announced the following

appointments to its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC).

The council, which was established in 2011, provides input to the Bank and its senior management on the economy, lending conditions and other issues.

New members for the council in 2019 are:

• Gerry Agnes, president and CEO, Elevations Credit Union, Boulder, Colorado

• Aaron Bastian, president, Fidelity Bank, Wichita, Kansas

• Gary Crum, president and CEO, Western States Bank, Laramie, Wyoming

• Chris Donnelly, president and CEO, Bank of the Prairie, Olathe, Kansas

• Tom Gdowski, president and CEO, Equitable Financial Corp., Grand Island, Nebraska

• Alan Shettlesworth, president and COO, Main Bank, Albuquerque, New Mexico

• Kristie Stuewe, president and CEO, First Missouri Bank, Brookfield, Missouri

The 12 members of the CDIAC represent banks, thrift institutions and credit unions and provide diverse views from community institutions across the Tenth District. One CDIAC member, Brad Koehn, regional president, Midwest Bank, Lincoln, Nebraska, will serve as the Tenth District’s representative to meet twice a year with the Federal Reserve System’s Board of Governors in Washington, D.C.

As the regional headquarters of the nation’s central bank, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and its branches in Denver, Oklahoma City and Omaha serve the seven states of the Tenth Federal Reserve District: Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wyoming, northern New Mexico and western Missouri.