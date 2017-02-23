class="post-template-default single single-post postid-217686 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

BY Kevin Mooney | February 23, 2017
Western Sugar and contractor cited, fined for August accident

Western Sugar and a contractor at the Scottsbluff facility have been given citations and fines by federal safety officials regarding an August , 2016 accident that injured a construction worker.

KNEP reports OSHA issued a serious violation citation against DSI Mechanical and Western Sugar following an investigation into the incident that occurred as part of an expansion project at the Scottsbluff factory. The DSI worker fell through a floor opening on the second floor down to the first floor and both companies were blamed for not having a covering over the opening.

The report says DSI Mechanical is contesting an initial fine of over $8,100 while Western Sugar agreed to a negotiated penalty of $6,000 while also being required to make sure the problems relating to the accident are corrected.

