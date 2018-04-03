Western Sugar contracts over 45,000 acres for next growing season

With the price of sugar up a little bit, Western Sugar is pleased to announce they have contracted for over 45,000 acres of beets in western Nebraska and southeastern Wyoming for the upcoming growing season.

Jerry Darnell, Western Sugar’s Vice President of Agriculture for the South region, says the 45,000 acres is two percent less than last year due to the large crops being received. Last year the yield was a record- over 31 tons per acre.

Darnell says they do plan to use the Torrington factory again during the next harvest season. Darnell says the Scottsbluff and Ft. Morgan factories made improvements as the 2017-18 campaign year went along.

Darnell says they will be working through May to process the thick juice that was placed into the storage tanks as part of the expansion project at the two factories.