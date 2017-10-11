Western Sugar getting great yields as they monitor impact of hard freeze

Western Sugar officials are still determining the impact from the hard freeze early Tuesday morning and whether it has shut off sugar production in some of the crop.

But despite that possibility, Regional Ag Manager Jerry Darnell says they are still seeing a possible record crop out in the fields. Darnell told KNEB News yields have been very good, as high as over 40 tons an acre. The company is still estimating an average 33 tons an acre and a seventeen and a half percent sugar for the 2017 crop.

Darnell says they will know more about the impact of the freeze within a few days.

Darnell says the Scottsbluff factory is performing well, and they have already processed 275,000 tons and are 25% complete with the harvest.