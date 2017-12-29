Western Sugar production issues force no January payment

Rodney Perry, President and CEO of the Western Sugar Cooperative, has informed growers the Board of Directors has voted not to make a January payment and a March payment may be in question due to continued production issues at the Fort Morgan and Scottsbluff factories.

In a recent letter to growers, Perry said slice and sugar production has not gone well this month. Perry said there have been numerous issues related to failing equipment despite more spending on maintenance prior to the campaign than any time in the history of the cooperative.

Perry noted at the Scottsbluff factory limits to the boiler capacity has resulted in less steam production and a lower slice rate. The cooperative is scheduled to make repairs to the boilers next week and there are plans to hook up a temporary boiler within a month or so.

Perry says the cooperative also has a number of environmental and compliance issues they are working on and additional details will be covered at the upcoming annual meeting January 25th. Perry says a decision on a March payment will be made in early March close to the end of the campaign.