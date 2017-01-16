Western Sugar Scottsbluff factory resumes operations Tuesday after five day shutdown

Western Sugar’s Scottsbluff factory will begin operations again Tuesday after being shut down for five days.

CEO Rodney Perry told KNEB News the closure occurred shortly after an accident that injured a contractor’s employee January 9th while cleaning evaporator units at the factory.

Perry said the evaporator units had been “scaled up” due to filtration issues that are now fixed. Perry said they used two contractors, including the one the injured employee worked for, to fully clean the evaporator units. He said other needed maintenance was also done during the five day closure that they normally wouldn’t be able to do in the campaign.

Regarding the OSHA investigation, Perry said “when someone gets injured it’s a big deal” and they fully cooperated with investigators when they were in Scottsbluff. As to what OSHA may do, Perry said “I don’t speak for them but it would be my guess since they are the Department of Safety they would be concerned too”.

Perry believes the campaign will continue until mid-March.