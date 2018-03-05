Western Sugar winding down slicing campaigns

Western Sugar factories are in the process of completing their slicing campaigns this month and feeling much better about the way their facilities operated.

Nebraska Area Ag Manager Jerry Darnell says all the factories should be finished before the end of the month.

Darnell said, “Right now we should finish Friday in Billings, next Monday in Lovell, Wyoming, March 16th in Scottsbluff and Torrington, and March 22nd in Ft. Morgan.”

Darnell says there hasn’t been any pile loss this year and he doesn’t anticipate any loss over the next couple weeks. Darnell says this year’s crop was a record 31.5 tons per acre with a 17.3% sugar.

Nebraska Beetgrowers Association President Kendall Busch says the growers are pleased production issues at the Scottsbluff factory are being solved.

Busch said, “We’re starting to see a return from the our money. We’re not where we want to be yet , but we are pretty close. They are going to do a couple tweaks this summer and during the off months. But compared to last year, the expectations are pretty good right now.”

Busch says the delayed January payment will be included in the March payment and the final payment next fall will depend on the weather, noting the 60 mile per hour winds today are a concern regarding the beets still being stored. Busch says growers are pleased the increase in the sugar price will be seen with the 2018 crop.