Westmoor Elementary raising funds to help school affected by Hurricane Harvey

One Scottsbluff elementary school is stepping up to help a Houston school that has been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Westmoor Principal Charlotte Browning attended Kelso Elementary as a child, and says this natural disaster is hitting home for her.

She reached out to the current principal at the Houston school and asked if Westmoor could adopt them and help the students when they return next Monday.

“She was excited about the possibility of a former student who was now a principal helping out her staff and students,” said Browning. “In fact, she said it brought tears to her eyes.”

The items that the Houston Independent School District need most are towels, hygiene products, undergarments and shoes.

Since many of these items involve knowing sizes, Browning says it would be best and easiest to send gift cards for the school to purchase the correct items and sizes. The donations would be sent through the Houston Independent School District for use only for the students at Kelso Elementary.

Browning says Kelso Elementary has an enrollment of just under 500 students with a poverty rate of 95%. She says Westmoor’s September focus is kindness, and this is a great way to help our local students learn the power of helping others through a project of this magnitude.

Principal Browning says Westmoor will be collecting the funds in a bucket in in the office at the school.