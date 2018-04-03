Westmoor student pitches Buffalo Wild Wings to Scottsbluff Council

A Scottsbluff girl is taking a proactive approach to have her dream restaurant open in town.

During Monday night’s Scottsbluff City Council meeting, Westmoor Elementary student Jessalyn Mendoza was invited to speak after sending a letter to the council about bringing a Buffalo Wild Wings to Scottsbluff.

She feels that opening the popular chain restaurant would have plenty of positives for the community.

“It would give people more jobs, and we don’t have one close by,” said Mendoza. She also said it would be a great place for people to have lunch and dinner, as well as birthday parties.

Scottsbluff Mayor Randy Meininger told Mendoza that he invited her to speak Monday night because he felt it was important for her to know that when letters get sent to the council, they get read.

“We thought it was important for you and your school to know that we hear this. We have a person, Starr (Lehl) is involved in economic development and Buffalo Wild Wings is one of the companies that we’d like to see come here- just as with you.”

Meininger encouraged Mendoza and her classmates to continue to be proactive, because they are the next leaders of the Scottsbluff community.