Wet snow and cold cause devastating damage to area trees

The weekend’s snow storm has caused some devastating damage to area trees.

Nebraska Forest Service Community Forester Amy Seiler says the early winter storm came at a time when the trees had not shut down so the damage was significant. Seiler says some of the damage may not show up until things dry out when you may see some horizontal cracks in the branches and we could get an idea as to how much overall damage occurred.

Seiler says the best thing to do is assess your trees as soon as possible. If you have hanging branches in the tree, have an arborist remove those branches for you if possible. Seiler says while it appears the wet snow is the culprit now, the low single digit temperatures may be the thing that causes the worst damage, and you probably won’t have full knowledge of whether a damaged tree can recover until next spring.

The cities of Scottsbluff and Gering are starting cleanup of damaged branches, limbs and other debris and ask that they be placed at the front curb of the property for pickup and away from the stormwater flow line in the gutter. Gering says they will continue cleanup for two weeks while Sscottsbluff says it will do it thru Friday. Gering asks that the limbs be less than six feet in length.