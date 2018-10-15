Wet snow causes power outages, road closures

More than 50,000 utility customers were without power

as of Sunday evening, after heavy, wet snow blanketed eastern Nebraska. Between 2 and 3 inches of snow fell across most of eastern Nebraska.

Here in western Nebraska, folks lost power for periods of time on

Saturday night. Tree damage was evident from the 5 to 7 inches of

heavy, wet, snow reported in the area. The event began as rain late Saturday afternoon and quickly changed over to snow. Here at KNEB, just shy of 6 inches of snow was measured with a water equivalent of 40 hundredths. The low temperature of 8 degrees this morning was a record for this date. The previous low was 20 degrees.

Residents in Colorado and Wyoming woke up Sunday to find similar conditions as the early season snowstorm blanketed their homes and roadways with up to a foot of snow and sent temperatures plunging as much as 40 degrees overnight. The storm caused crashes, snarled traffic and temporarily closed some major highways due to the icy conditions. The heaviest snow fell in an area stretching from Boulder, Colorado, through Wyoming to Montana’s Beartooth Mountains.

Wyoming transportation officials reopened portions of the highways they had been forced to close due to snow and ice. Officials reopened Interstate 25 at the Colorado state line on Sunday morning after hazardous driving conditions had caused an 11-hour closure. Officials also temporarily closed parts of Interstate 80, U.S. Highway 287 and U.S. Highway 87.0

The city of Gering says they will allow residents to place treel limbs removed from their property that are less that six feet in length onto the street in front of the curb for disposal. Over the next two weeks city staff will remove the branches for disposal.

The branches must not block any driving lanes of the street and the stormwater flow line in the gutter.