Wet Spring brings rise in mosquito and tick populations

Above normal moisture in the panhandle this Spring has led to higher than normal numbers of both mosquitoes and ticks.

Many panhandle communities have begun spraying for mosquitoes, and the Scotts Bluff County Health Department has also begun their surveillance for the West Nile Virus.

Although Health Department Director Paulette Schnell says West Nile indications generally show up later in the season, but says you should take precautions against being bitten now.

Schnell warns that ticks can also carry harmful diseases like tularemia and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.