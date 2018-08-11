Wetland work planned at Kiowa WMA

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is lowering the water level at Kiowa Wildlife Management Area south of Morrill in efforts to improve the property’s wetland.

The Commission is employing multiple management methods to control cattails encroaching the wetlands. A lower water level will allow a firebreak to be created by disking. The break will be used for a prescribed burn of the cattails this winter.

In spring 2019 the water level will likely return to normal, but will be manipulated multiple times through 2021 for management activities. Fencing will be installed for possible grazing and other habitat management practices.

The project is expected to benefit many species that use the wetland including waterfowl and shorebirds. The wetland portion of Kiowa, 326 acres of the property’s total 540, is a waterfowl refuge closed to access from Oct. 1 through the end of dark goose season.