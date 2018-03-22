What is the right amount of state funding for NU?

There was a lot of discussion Wednesday during the budget debate about whether the University of Nebraska is spending its money wisely and how much the state should support it financially.

Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard introduced an amendment to the budget to restore cuts to the university that were reduced by the Appropriations Committee, claiming too many of the top officials are receiving big raises and university spending needs to be reviewed.

Appropriations Committee Chair John Stinner disagreed, maintaining the university is doing its best to provide extension across the state while agreeing to $50 million in spending reductions to address the state’s budget deficit.

When asked about university spending Wednesday while he was in Sidney, Governor Ricketts supported his original budget which Erdman tried to get re-established. That budget would provide for a 4% reduction in spending next fiscal year instead of the 1% cut approved by the Appropriations Committee.

Lawmakers Wednesday voted to keep the 1% reduction the second year of the biennium.